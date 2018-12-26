Fire Alarm, Shots Fired At Nakatomi Plaza

Trouble Tonight At Nakatomi Plaza
Police, SWAT, and FBI are surrounding Nakatomi Plaza at this hour after a police officer was reportedly fired upon. The police officer had stopped by the building after receiving what was initially reported as a false fire alarm on the 32nd floor.
A short time later in what was at the time believed to be a prank, a call was received by local police. The caller speaking on a restricted police band had stated that terrorist had taken over the building and had killed a hostage.
This prompted sending an officer for further investigation. The officer initially had radioed that the situation was cleared, but then immediately reported shots fired. Though unconfirmed at this time, reports say that the officer also reported that a body was thrown from an upper floor window.
The situation now at Nakatomi Plaza
Details concerning who actually may be in the building is sketchy at this time, a Nakatomi Corporation Christmas office party/ building construction party was reportedly taking place on the 30th floor. We attempted to contact Nakatomi Corporation executive Joseph Takagi for comment but have thus far been unsuccessful.
Sources tell us that a man named Hans Gruber has radioed the police with a set of demands. Again, details are unconfirmed at the time. Here is the unverified transcription of the radioed demands from Mr. Gruber:
“The following people are to be released from their captors. In Northern Ireland, the seven members of the New Provo Front. In Canada, the five imprisoned leaders of Liberte de Quebec. In Sri Lanka, the nine members of the Asian Dawn movement.”
Deputy Chief of Police Dwayne T. Robinson has assured the public the situation is under control.
We will post more updates as they develop.
This is awesome, you ms have just prompted me to watch it again. It’s been a long time.
Asian Dawn? Hey, I read about them in Time Magazine.
Had a craving for Twinkies so I stopped at the AM/PM and they were out! Some cop bought them up and then took off in the direction of Nakatomi Plaza.
One thing that has haunted me for decades is…
…did Takagi know the password?
Probably some stockbroker; got depressed.
Inside sources say besides Hans Gruber, there is another person who was speaking on the radio, and simply goes by the name, “Roy”.
I’ve heard that Senator John McCain might be in the building!
If this is how they celebrate Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year’s!!!
My uncle, Mr. Clay was actually involved in that. Really messed him up. To this day, does not participate in Christmas Parties.
Schieße auf das Glas
When I find out who reported this, I’m going to punch him in the face
Pseudonym? Hans Gruber was the villian in the movie “Die Hard”, played by Alan Rickman.
Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs…
Just a terrible thing – at Christmas no less… just picked this up on dad’s old the two-way out in the garage “I said we’ll talk later, Roy. If you’re what I think you are you should know when to listen, when to shut up… and when to pray.” Watching now for updates….
Yipee ki yay
Yippee Ki Yay *bleep* *bleep*!! Merry Christmas all!
Yipee Kai Yay Mother F**ker
Anyone seen the new FBI guys?
Praying for the people of the Nakatomi Corporation Christmas office party/building construction party.
Secular way to celebrate the Feast of the Incarnation. Even though it has been years I still enjoy the movie. Keeps me grounded in the the present messed up world we share.
I imagine some poor soul in the building thought, “Go out to the coast, have a few laughs…” Instead, they are walking barefooted on glass.
You guys need to re-date this every year, I love posting it.
Thanks, glad people still love it year after year.
Update for 2018! There’s still time!
That’s weird, Nakatomi plaza is in that movie too.
Hans…Boobie….
Does it sound like I’m ordering a pizza lady?
Richard Thornberg is already there?
I agree! This is great!
Um…uh…nevermind
Just like in Vietnam…..
Yippie Kay Ay, Mister Falcon.
I’m your white knight
Bill Clay?
Hope he is the one they threw out the window! Traitorous lying bastard……………
Welcome to the party pal
FYI John McClane is a lousy tipper.
Did you see who was in the shop in the corner..
Elvis getting a cream do nut
This happened in 2015
Is the building destroyed?
No, but it’s gonna need a new paint job and a shit-load of screen doors.
Take off your shoes and socks and walk on the carpet making fists with your toes…..
Not sure but as a was leaving in the parking lot a black nerd and what looked like a big blond ballet dancer were talking basketball… seemed strangw
Relax, everything will be all right. Just make fists with your toes. It’s very calming. Zen, even.
Next you’ll be saying that John McClain wasn’t a hwro
Damn it McClane!
we’re getting too old for this sh*t!!!
Sorry. I must’ve missed 60 Minutes.
https://goo.gl/images/dJU56j
I don’t believe this. Another false flag. I bet all those hostages are just actors.
i thnk that is the joke. lol
Do You guys realize there is a real WSMH out there? Flint MI. Channel 66
We are real. I just snuck a piece of pumpkin pie, and I looked and a piece is missing.
EAT IT HARVEY!
Man, if only I had text messaging when this all started….
Wow! What a coincidence!
No. it happened in 1988.
you are an artist.
#prayformclane
Breaking update, Our mystery man Roy now he has a Machine gun, Ho Ho Ho
If this is how they celebrate Christmas I goia stick around for New Year’s.
Take care around the shrubbery at Nakatomi- some of it is quite intimidating.
Good candy selection in the looby.
This is great! Thanks, it made me laugh.
Huh, I just sold coke to an old frat buddy of mine who works there. Real power tie kinda guy, if anybody can talk his way outta there, it is him….
We’re going to need some more FBI guys
Bring in the car. Bring in the car!
Our prayers go out to the people of Nakatomy and all their families
It’s Rolex!
You asked for a miracle I give you the FBI.
Yesterday was the 29th anniversary of Hans Gruber and his disciples martyring themselves for our captured brothers of the Asian Dawn & others. The fake news report their sacrifice as a ordinary robbery! Let us always remember their sacrifice! #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie @jaketapper
Holly now competes in MMA bouts and is famous for her short right.
Yippee ki yay. M-effer. So was Nakatori Tower.
Im agent Johnson and this is agent Johnson – no relation 😀
At least it wasn’t some oil company 😉
I dont know whats going on or what i am doing, but go in there and take out those terrorists!
Are they hot?
The FBI investigation is being led by Special Agent Johnson and Special Agent Johnson, no relation.
Agent Johnson or Agent Johnson? I went to Jr High with one of them.
This entire article is Die Hard. It is a joke article. Written to be funny. 🙂 Look at the picture. It is the actor who played the chief from the movie.
M@ you are an extremely perceptive genius.
WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL!
I hope things get resolved peacefully on the 30th floor of Nakatomi Plaza.
M@, you are a perceptive genius. Welcome to the party, pal!